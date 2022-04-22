At Coachella last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a brand-new song, which we now know is called “Plan B.” Megan’s been hyping the kiss-off track for a minute, writing on Twitter before her Coachella set: “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

Megan also clarified on Twitter that the song was “not called letter to my ex hotties lol,” referring to a rumored title. “Plan B” may not be called “Letter To My Ex,” but it sure is spicy. Over a beat that samples Joedci’s “Freek’n You” Wu-Tang-featuring remix, Megan spits, “Dear fuck n***, still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya / Poppin’ Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya.” Then she instructs: “Ladies, love yourself, ’cause this shit could get ugly.”

Listen below.