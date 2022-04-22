Bad Bunny Announced His New Album In A Puerto Rican Classified Ad For A Bugatti

News April 22, 2022 3:11 PM By Chris DeVille
0

It looks like Bad Bunny is about to follow up 2020’s historic El Último Tour Del Mundo, and he announced his new album quite inconspicuously. As Remezcla points out, Benito A. Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) posted a classified ad Thursday selling a Bugatti Chiron 110 Anniversary 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico for the price of $3.5 million. By dialing the San Juan-area telephone number listed on the ad — (787) 417-8605 — you can hear a snippet of a new Bad Bunny song.

Texting the same number allegedly elicits the response from Benito revealing that the new album will be called Un Verano Sin Ti, though I haven’t gotten any response to my text yet. The message circulating on social media translates as follows: “Hello, thank you for calling. The album will be out soon. I can’t tell you the date yet, but I can tell you the name: ‘UN VERANO SIN TI’ (A SUMMER WITHOUT YOU).”

In other Bad Bunny news, he apparently has multiplied

Bad Bunny’s voice would really lend itself to a remake of “Bugatti.”

