Last weekend, Coachella finally returned for its first installment since 2019. That was just the first weekend, and today Part 2 kicks off. Like last week, the festival has partnered with YouTube to livestream a bunch of stuff for those of us who aren’t at the fest ourselves.

This week, Channel 1 is “Coachella Curated,” which will feature “deep dives into the stories of some of today’s most thrilling artists. From intimate artist interviews to immersive mini documentaries, the Coachella Curated programming gives fans an opportunity to experience Coachella from a different vantage point, while still delivering some of the weekend’s most exhilarating performances, live from the festival grounds, only on YouTube.” You’ll be able to catch Harry Styles, Baby Keem, Brockhampton, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and the Swedish House Mafia x Weeknd sets there.

The other two channels are branded as “Bonus Sets,” and you can watch Big Sean, Flume, Jamie XX, Phoebe Bridgers, Danny Elfman, 21 Savage, Denzel Curry, and more between those. Channel 1 begins at 8PM EDT, while the other two kick off later tonight. You can check out each channel below, as well as each channel’s schedule for the weekend.

Channel 1 Schedule

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with MEUTE, The HU, Princess Nokia

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Bishop Briggs, The Regrettes

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Omar Apollo, Carly Rae Jepsen, City Girls

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with IDLES, The Marias, Cordae

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Madeon, Run the Jewels, Black Coffee

10:00 PM – Anitta (Full Set)

10:45 PM – Baby Keem (Full Set)

11:30 PM – Harry Styles (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Koffee, Amber Mark, Surf Curse

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Beach Bunny, L’Imperatrice

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Wallows, Cuco, 100 gecs,

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Rina Sawayama, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Disclosure, Pabllo Vittar, Steve Lacy

10:00 PM – 88rising (Partial Set)

10:30 PM – BROCKHAMPTON (Full Set)

11:20 PM – Billie Eilish (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Yola, Sampa the Great, beabadoobee

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Banda MS, Channel Tres

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Orville Peck, Finneas, Maggie Rogers

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Vince Staples, Solomun, Dave

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Duck Sauce, Natanael Cano, Fatboy Slim

10:00 PM – Doja Cat (Full Set)

10:55 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (Full Set)

— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Channel 2 Schedule

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Grupo Firme

10:55 PM – Daniel Caesar

11:40 PM – Big Sean

6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Flume

11:00 PM – Stromae

11:55 PM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Karol G

10:50 PM – Måneskin

11:35 PM – Jamie xx

6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

Channel 3 Schedule

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM – Pink Sweat$

11:45: PM – Louis the Child

6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Danny Elfman

11:00 PM – Isaiah Rashad

12:05 AM – 21 Savage

6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

________________

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Joji

10:50 PM – Duke Dumont

11:35 PM – Denzel Curry

6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast