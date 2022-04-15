Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

At long last, Coachella has returned. The long-awaited 2022 edition of the festival kicks off its first weekend today. Many people will be there, and many of us will not. For those of us in the latter camp, the festival has got free livestreams running on YouTube all weekend. There’ll be some “content creator” business and some backstage scenes and such — plus a sweepstakes that you can enter in order to win lifetime Coachella passes as a NFT, apparently.

But! The livestreams will also feature many of the weekend’s most notable performances. You can catch Carly Rae Jepsen, Arcade Fire, Lil Baby, Harry Styles, Disclosure, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Run The Jewels, Doja Cat, the Swedish House Mafia and Weeknd team-up, and more all from the comfort of your own home.

There are three separate channels. All start up at 4PM PDT/7PM EDT today. We’ve also included the schedules for each, for the whole weekend, below — all those times are in PDT.

Coachella Livestream Schedules:

Channel 1

Friday, April 15th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Princess Nokia

4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs

5:50 PM – Ari Lennox

6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen

7:35 PM – Anitta

8:30 PM – Arcade Fire

9:40 PM – Lil Baby

10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar

11:35 PM – Harry Styles

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Saturday, April 16th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Koffee

4:35 PM – Masego

5:05 PM – Wallows

6:00 PM – Cuco

6:50 PM – 88rising

8:10 PM – Disclosure

9:30 PM – Flume

10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 PM – Billie Eilish

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Sunday, April 17th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Surf Curse

5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin

5:35 PM – Vince Staples

6:35 PM – Run the Jewels

7:35 PM – Finneas

8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers

9:15 PM – Karol G

10:05 PM – Doja Cat

11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia/the Weeknd

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Channel 2

Friday, April 15th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – The HU

5:00 PM – Raveena

5:25 PM – MIKA

5:50 PM – Still Woozy

6:30 PM – Omar Apollo

7:15 PM – NIKI

8:05 PM – Madeon

9:05 PM – IDLES

10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM – Louis the Child

12:05 AM – Big Sean

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Saturday, April 16th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Beach Bunny

5:00 PM – J.I.D

5:45 PM – Giveon

6:40 PM – 100 gecs

7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek

8:25 PM – BROCKHAMPTON

9:15 PM – Danny Elfman

10:20 PM – Rich Brian

11:05 PM – Stromae

12:05 AM – 21 Savage

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Sunday, April 17th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Yola

5:05 PM – Banda MS

5:40 PM – Beabadoobie

6:20 PM – Orville Peck

7:05 PM – Chicano Batman

7:55 PM – Dave

8:40 PM – Joji

10:15 PM – Jamie xx

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Channel 3

Friday, April 15th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – The Regrettes

5:00 PM – John Summit

5:30 PM – Role Model

6:15 PM – Dom Dolla

7:00 PM – The Marias

7:45 PM – slowthai

8:30 PM – Cordae

9:00 PM – Black Coffee

9:35 PM – Baby Keem

11:00 PM – Epik High

11:55 PM – Slander

12:30 AM – BADBADNOTGOOD

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Saturday, April 16th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler

4:55 PM – Current Joys

5:20 PM – EMO Nite

5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast

6:25 PM – girl in red

7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama

8:15 PM – Steve Lacy

8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar

9:40 PM – King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard

11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs / Madlib

11:30 PM – Hot Chip

12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-

Sunday, April 17th

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges

5:00 PM – Channel Tres

5:45 PM – Kim Petras

8:15 PM – Duck Sauce

9:55 PM – Duke Dumont

10:50 PM – Denzel Curry

11:35 PM – Belly

—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-