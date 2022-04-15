Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free
At long last, Coachella has returned. The long-awaited 2022 edition of the festival kicks off its first weekend today. Many people will be there, and many of us will not. For those of us in the latter camp, the festival has got free livestreams running on YouTube all weekend. There’ll be some “content creator” business and some backstage scenes and such — plus a sweepstakes that you can enter in order to win lifetime Coachella passes as a NFT, apparently.
But! The livestreams will also feature many of the weekend’s most notable performances. You can catch Carly Rae Jepsen, Arcade Fire, Lil Baby, Harry Styles, Disclosure, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Run The Jewels, Doja Cat, the Swedish House Mafia and Weeknd team-up, and more all from the comfort of your own home.
There are three separate channels. All start up at 4PM PDT/7PM EDT today. We’ve also included the schedules for each, for the whole weekend, below — all those times are in PDT.
Coachella Livestream Schedules:
Channel 1
Friday, April 15th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Princess Nokia
4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs
5:50 PM – Ari Lennox
6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen
7:35 PM – Anitta
8:30 PM – Arcade Fire
9:40 PM – Lil Baby
10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar
11:35 PM – Harry Styles
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Koffee
4:35 PM – Masego
5:05 PM – Wallows
6:00 PM – Cuco
6:50 PM – 88rising
8:10 PM – Disclosure
9:30 PM – Flume
10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion
11:30 PM – Billie Eilish
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Surf Curse
5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin
5:35 PM – Vince Staples
6:35 PM – Run the Jewels
7:35 PM – Finneas
8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers
9:15 PM – Karol G
10:05 PM – Doja Cat
11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia/the Weeknd
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Channel 2
Friday, April 15th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – The HU
5:00 PM – Raveena
5:25 PM – MIKA
5:50 PM – Still Woozy
6:30 PM – Omar Apollo
7:15 PM – NIKI
8:05 PM – Madeon
9:05 PM – IDLES
10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers
11:00 PM – Louis the Child
12:05 AM – Big Sean
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Beach Bunny
5:00 PM – J.I.D
5:45 PM – Giveon
6:40 PM – 100 gecs
7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek
8:25 PM – BROCKHAMPTON
9:15 PM – Danny Elfman
10:20 PM – Rich Brian
11:05 PM – Stromae
12:05 AM – 21 Savage
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Yola
5:05 PM – Banda MS
5:40 PM – Beabadoobie
6:20 PM – Orville Peck
7:05 PM – Chicano Batman
7:55 PM – Dave
8:40 PM – Joji
10:15 PM – Jamie xx
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Channel 3
Friday, April 15th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – The Regrettes
5:00 PM – John Summit
5:30 PM – Role Model
6:15 PM – Dom Dolla
7:00 PM – The Marias
7:45 PM – slowthai
8:30 PM – Cordae
9:00 PM – Black Coffee
9:35 PM – Baby Keem
11:00 PM – Epik High
11:55 PM – Slander
12:30 AM – BADBADNOTGOOD
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler
4:55 PM – Current Joys
5:20 PM – EMO Nite
5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast
6:25 PM – girl in red
7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama
8:15 PM – Steve Lacy
8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar
9:40 PM – King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard
11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs / Madlib
11:30 PM – Hot Chip
12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges
5:00 PM – Channel Tres
5:45 PM – Kim Petras
8:15 PM – Duck Sauce
9:55 PM – Duke Dumont
10:50 PM – Denzel Curry
11:35 PM – Belly
—- Livestream Rebroadcast —-