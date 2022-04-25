The fast-rising UK alt-pop star beabadoobee spent the past two weekends playing Coachella, and she’s currently revving up for the release of her sophomore album Beatopia this summer. We’ve already posted the first single “Talk,” and now beabadoobee has shared “See You Soon,” another of the jams from the new LP.

According to a press release, beabadoobee wrote “See You Soon” after a solo shrooom trip, and it’s all about learning to appreciate the things around you. I, for one, appreciate the way the track layers beabadoobee’s multi-tracked vocal sighs over pillowy guitar fuzz and rattling drum machines. It the kind of warm, gleaming, catchy track that could’ve been a college-radio standby in the mid-’90s, long before beabadoobee herself was born. Listen below.

The “See You Soon” video is coming Wednesday. Beatopia is out 7/15 on Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.