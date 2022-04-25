The Range – “Urethane”

The Range – “Urethane”

The Range is releasing his first new album in six years, Mercury, this June. We’ve heard already two tracks from it — “Bicameral” and “Ricercar” — and today James Hinton is back with a third, “Urethane,” which builds upon a sample of “Ice Rink” by the UK grime rapper MIK.

“The lyrics ‘last year man got left in the dark – cause man didn’t really have nothing to say’ hit me hard as I was feeling pretty left out and forgotten,” Hinton said in a statement. “I had moved from the thick of it in Brooklyn to rural Vermont, and in late winter 2019 and I felt like I had a mutually agreed upon separation from the world. Those lyrics were defiant to me and I liked that as a way of fighting back against that feeling.”

Listen below.

Mercury is out 6/10 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

