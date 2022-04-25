Another Michael – “Water Pressure”

New Music April 25, 2022 10:32 AM By James Rettig
0

Another Michael – “Water Pressure”

New Music April 25, 2022 10:32 AM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Another Michael released their long-in-the-works debut album New Music And Big Pop, which landed the Philadelphia-based band on our list of the Best New Bands Of 2021. Today, they’re back with their first new single since then, “Water Pressure,” which is warm and inviting and has a chorus that celebrates a pastime that’s nearing obsolescence: “I’m just burning up some CDs for my friends/ Icing up my broken heart again,” Michael Doherty sings. “I pretend to say when/ I wanna know if you can hear my voice coming from the other end/ Don’t pretend, say yes.” Listen below.

“Water Pressure” is out now via Run For Cover Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

4 days ago 0

Watch Lizzo Join Harry Styles On “I Will Survive” And “What Makes You Beautiful” At Coachella

2 days ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Cover Paramore’s “Misery Business” With Hayley Williams At Coachella

2 days ago 0

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

2 days ago 0

DaBaby Shown Punching His Label Signee Wisdom In Backstage Video

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest