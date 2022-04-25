Another Michael – “Water Pressure”

Last year, Another Michael released their long-in-the-works debut album New Music And Big Pop, which landed the Philadelphia-based band on our list of the Best New Bands Of 2021. Today, they’re back with their first new single since then, “Water Pressure,” which is warm and inviting and has a chorus that celebrates a pastime that’s nearing obsolescence: “I’m just burning up some CDs for my friends/ Icing up my broken heart again,” Michael Doherty sings. “I pretend to say when/ I wanna know if you can hear my voice coming from the other end/ Don’t pretend, say yes.” Listen below.

“Water Pressure” is out now via Run For Cover Records.