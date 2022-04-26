Watch Soccer Mommy Cast A Spell On Fallon

News April 26, 2022 8:48 AM By Tom Breihan
0

This summer, Soccer Mommy will release Sometimes, Forever, the new album that she recorded with producer Oneohtrix Point Never. That’s an exciting proposition, and the early singles “Shotgun” and “Unholy Affliction” make it even more exciting. Last night, Soccer Mommy did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they really conjured a vibe with their performance of “Shotgun.”

If you’ve seen Soccer Mommy live lately, then you already know that Sophie Allison has really stepped up as a live performer. Her voice is awesome, and she’s gathered a backing band that can really groove in ways that most indie bands don’t even attempt. The Tonight Show studio is not exactly an environment rich in atmosphere, but on last night’s show, Soccer Mommy changed that.

“Shotgun” is a contemplative, melancholy song. Playing it on the Fallon stage last night, Soccer Mommy made sure that the hooks and the melancholy feeling came through clearly. Watch it happen below.

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.

