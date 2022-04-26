Last year, Scottish post-rock overlords Mogwai released their album As The Love Continues. The LP topped the UK charts and earned Mogwai a Mercury Prize nomination. Now, Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite is getting ready to publish his memoir, and Mogwai are about to play London’s Alexandra Palace, their biggest-ever UK headlining show. In advance of that gig, Mogwai have released a new standalone single.

Mogwai started recording their new single “Boltfor” during the As The Love Continues sessions, and they finished it at their studio last month. It’s very much in line with the band’s recent work, compressing their sprawling, epic instrumental style into a sharp, defined four-minute package. As with a lot of recent Mogwai, the song relies heavily on keyboards and drum machines. When “Boltfor” reaches its crashing, guitar driven climax, Mogwai sound as tingly and majestic as ever.

Director Sam Wiehl‘s video for “Boltfor” is a CGI fantasia that seems to be about two acrobats who are made of fireworks running towards each other. In a press release, Wiehl says, “The video is a visual metaphor for the constant movement in life and the unceasing urge to move forward as individuals… in the form of a metaphysical road movie.” Check it out below.

“Boltfor” is out now on Temporary Residence.