Preview Charli XCX’s New Song “Hot Girl” In Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer

News April 26, 2022 9:53 AM By James Rettig
0

Preview Charli XCX’s New Song “Hot Girl” In Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer

News April 26, 2022 9:53 AM By James Rettig
0

A new Charli XCX song called “Hot Girl” is featured in the just-released trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, a slasher film that’s coming this summer from A24. Here’s the logline: “When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.” The film stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, and Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is out August 5. Charli’s most recent album, Crash, came out in March.

Watch the trailer below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

1 day ago 0

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

3 days ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Cover Paramore’s “Misery Business” With Hayley Williams At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Watch Lizzo Join Harry Styles On “I Will Survive” And “What Makes You Beautiful” At Coachella

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (Feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen)

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest