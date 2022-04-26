Preview Charli XCX’s New Song “Hot Girl” In Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer
A new Charli XCX song called “Hot Girl” is featured in the just-released trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, a slasher film that’s coming this summer from A24. Here’s the logline: “When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.” The film stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, and Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.
Bodies Bodies Bodies is out August 5. Charli’s most recent album, Crash, came out in March.
Watch the trailer below.