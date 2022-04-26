Cave In – “Blood Spiller”

The Boston band Cave In are releasing a new album, Heavy Pendulum, next month. It’s their first since their founding bassist Caleb Scofield died in a car crash in 2018. The band has shared “New Reality” and “Blinded In A Blaze” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “Blood Spiller.”

“If you laid out the timeline for 2020 like a recipe, it might look something like this: global pandemic + lockdowns + worldwide protests over the wrongful death of George Floyd + election year = cocktail for end times,” the band’s Stephen Brodsky said in a statement. “Somewhere in that concoction, we found ingredients for a new Cave In album. “Blood Spiller” is the sound of us swallowing it, getting ripped on the horrors within, and coming down to reflect on it through song.”

Watch a video for it below.

Heavy Pendulum is out 5/20 on Relapse.