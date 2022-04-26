Cave In – “Blood Spiller”

New Music April 26, 2022 12:12 PM By James Rettig
0

Cave In – “Blood Spiller”

New Music April 26, 2022 12:12 PM By James Rettig
0

The Boston band Cave In are releasing a new album, Heavy Pendulum, next month. It’s their first since their founding bassist Caleb Scofield died in a car crash in 2018. The band has shared “New Reality” and “Blinded In A Blaze” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “Blood Spiller.”

“If you laid out the timeline for 2020 like a recipe, it might look something like this: global pandemic + lockdowns + worldwide protests over the wrongful death of George Floyd + election year = cocktail for end times,” the band’s Stephen Brodsky said in a statement. “Somewhere in that concoction, we found ingredients for a new Cave In album. “Blood Spiller” is the sound of us swallowing it, getting ripped on the horrors within, and coming down to reflect on it through song.”

Watch a video for it below.

Heavy Pendulum is out 5/20 on Relapse.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

1 day ago 0

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

3 days ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Cover Paramore’s “Misery Business” With Hayley Williams At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Watch Lizzo Join Harry Styles On “I Will Survive” And “What Makes You Beautiful” At Coachella

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (Feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest