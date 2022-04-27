Teen Suicide – “coyote (2015-2022)”

Teen Suicide – “coyote (2015-2022)”

New Music April 27, 2022 3:28 PM By James Rettig
0

Back in 2017, Sam Ray officially retired the Teen Suicide name and adopted American Pleasure Club, a moniker that he had used sporadically over the years, to release 2018’s A Whole Fucking Lifetime Of This and 2019’s old-but-new fucking bliss. But he’s back to using Teen Suicide for a new single, “coyote (2015-2022),” which is being billed as the first new music from the project in five years. It’s a meditative five-minute ambient piece that gives way to a strumming minute-long duet, and it contains contributions from Sean Mercer, Spencer Radcliffe, and Max Kuzmyak.

“I wrote ‘coyote (2015-2022)’ when we were driving through Ohio, or one of those big open nothingness states,” Ray said in a press release. “The same simple, beautiful meaningless moments accrue meaning through repetition.” Check it out below.

“coyote (2015-2022)” is out now via Run For Cover Records.

