Delicate Steve – “Playing In A Band”

New Music April 27, 2022 10:35 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Delicate Steve – “Playing In A Band”

New Music April 27, 2022 10:35 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

New York guitarist Steve Marion, aka Delicate Steve, will put out a new album, After Hours, in July. Marion has already shared a lead single, “Street Breeze,” and now he’s sharing a guest-stacked music video for his latest single, “Playing In A Band.”

Featuring a long list of friends to accompany him on “Playing In A Band,” the video features Kevin Morby, Craig Finn of the Hold Steady, Nels Cline of Wilco, Waxahatchee, Meg Duffy of Hand Habits, and more. “This song is about looking back at what it was like to be young and free and in a band with your friends, traveling around and playing music without care, meeting people, seeing the world,” Marion said in a statement.

Watch “Playing In A Band” below.

After Hours is out 7/8 via ANTI-.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

2 days ago 0

T Bone Burnett Debuts New Audio Format That’s “The Pinnacle Of Recorded Sound” With Bob Dylan Re-Recordings

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (Feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen)

2 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For A Film)”

1 day ago 0

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest