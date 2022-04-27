New York guitarist Steve Marion, aka Delicate Steve, will put out a new album, After Hours, in July. Marion has already shared a lead single, “Street Breeze,” and now he’s sharing a guest-stacked music video for his latest single, “Playing In A Band.”

Featuring a long list of friends to accompany him on “Playing In A Band,” the video features Kevin Morby, Craig Finn of the Hold Steady, Nels Cline of Wilco, Waxahatchee, Meg Duffy of Hand Habits, and more. “This song is about looking back at what it was like to be young and free and in a band with your friends, traveling around and playing music without care, meeting people, seeing the world,” Marion said in a statement.

Watch “Playing In A Band” below.

After Hours is out 7/8 via ANTI-.