Last month, the Black Keys announced their grand return with a new album, Dropout Boogie, arriving in the middle of May. At the time, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney shared a lead single, “Wild Child,” and now they’re following that up with “It Ain’t Over.”.

Written by Auerbach, Carney, and Reigning Sound’s Greg Cartwright, “It Ain’t Over” is one of a few collabs across the whole of Dropout Boogie. Others include Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top and Angelo Petraglia from Kings Of Leon. In addition, Dropout Boogie is scheduled to come out the day before the 20th anniversary of the band’s 2002 debut album, The Big Come Up.

Listen to (and watch) “It Ain’t Over” below.

Dropout Boogie is out 5/13 via Nonesuch.