Travis Scott Announces First Festival Sets Since Astroworld

Earlier this year longtime ally Kanye West teased Scott’s grand-scale return at Coachella, but West ultimately dropped out of the fest. Now Scott has booked some headlining festival gigs of his own. The legendary Primavera Sound, which already throws events in Barcelona and Porto and is adding an LA event this fall, has announced its initial run of fests in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago. Travis Scott is a headliner at all three, appearing in Brazil on Nov. 6, Argentina on Nov. 12, and Chile on Nov. 13.

Well before those South American Primavera gigs, Scott is scheduled to headline Miami’s E11even nightclub on May 7. As TMZ points out, he made his return to the stage at an Oscars party last month, and in April he played a Coachella afterparty.