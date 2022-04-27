Nearly a month ago, British dance producer Orlando Higginbottom, who records under the name Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, started teasing his first new album in a decade. When The Lights Go (following 2012’s Trouble) will be out in July, and TEED has shared a synthy new single “Crosswalk” in the run-up. “Crosswalk” follows last month’s “Blood In The Snow.” TEED also kicks off a short tour starting tomorrow in Los Angeles.

“After a long time of trying to find a way to put music out where I could be fairly paid for my work, own my work, and generally not be scammed, I’m pleased to say I am releasing this record on my own label Nice Age,” Higginbottom has shared, adding:

I will never own my first album Trouble, it’s signed to Universal forever. Aside from how that feels personally, I am committed to creating a better situation for all artists in this music business – nobody should be signing a bad record deal, and perhaps nobody should be signing record deals at all. 😉 So if any of you are wondering why it took me so many years to get to this second LP, this is a big part of that story and I’m planning on going into the details soon! Of course all this means I’m shouldering the risks and costs, so your support means more than ever and it’s going to the right place.

Listen to “Crosswalk” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crosswalk”

02 “Persuasion”

03 “Blood In The Snow”

04 “Never Seen You Dance”

05 “Forever”

06 “The Sleeper”

07 “Story”

08 “Sound Rhythm”

09 “When The Lights Go”

10 “Basement”

11 “Friend”

12 “Be With You”

13 “Treason”

14 “Through The Floor”

15 “Silence”

16 “Blue Is The Colour”

17 “Thugs”

TOURDATES:

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ It by Framework

04/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Spybar

When The Lights Go is out 7/22 via Nice Age. Pre-order it here.