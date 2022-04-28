The Dream Syndicate – “Damian”

New Music April 28, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
New Music April 28, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
Back in March, classic alternative staples the Dream Syndicate announced a follow-up to 2017’s How Did I Find Myself Here?, which was their first new album in 30 years. At that time, the Paisley Underground crew said their 2022 album would be called Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions and shared a lead single, “Where I’ll Stand.” Now, the Dream Syndicate is back with another album cut: “Damian,” which also has a video by Mike Bourne.

“I wanted to write and record something that would have sounded good coming out of the Radio Shack speakers in my Gremlin..,” Steve Wynn says of “Damian. “The sense of mystery and time was enhanced by Marcus Tenney’s era-perfect sax and trumpet work and then sweetened by a backing vocal arrangement Stephen McCarthy brought to the session.”

Listen and watch below.

Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions is out 6/10 via Fire Records.

