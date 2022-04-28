In the past week, Dublin post-punk sensations Fontaines D.C. had to cancel a couple of shows because frontman Grian Chatten came down with laryngitis. But even for Dublin post-punk sensations, opportunities to play on American television don’t come along that often. It’s possible that Chatten was still sick when Fontaines taped their musical-guest appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, but he didn’t let that stop him.

Seth Meyers only seems to book musical guests when he’s actually into the artists, and Fontaines D.C. really fit what I know of his taste profile. On the show, the band stepped up. They played “Nabokov,” one of the deep cuts from their new album Skinty Fia, and Chatten threw himself into it. If I didn’t know that his voice was fucked up, I wouldn’t have been able to guess. He still made sure to let us know that he did us a fayyyyy-vuh and that he bled himself droooiiii. Watch the performance below.

Skinty Fia is out now on Partisan. Check out our recent Fontaines D.C. feature here.