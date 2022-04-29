All the way back in February, Regina Spektor announced a new album, Home, before and after, her first since 2016’s Remember Us To Life. At the time, Spektor shared lead single “Becoming All Alone,” and today she’s shared a wallop of a follow-up track: “Up The Mountain.”

“Up The Mountain,” like “Becoming All Alone,” utilizes dramatic strings and punchy rhythms, which near the end segue into a hip-hop beat. But it is a far more experimental work. Chronicling an epic journey atop that titular rise, “Up The Mountain” moves in sudden fits and starts. Lyrically, Spektor builds a Russian nesting doll’s worth of pastoral scenes that just might hold meaning: “In the ocean there’s a mountain, on the mountain, there’s a forest, in the forest there’s a garden, in the garden, there’s a flower, in the flower there’s a nectar, in the nectar there’s an answer, in the answer there’s another… and another… and another… gotta get in there.” It’s absolutely worth a listen.

Home, before and after is out 6/24 via Warner Records. Pre-order here.