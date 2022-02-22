Regina Spektor has announced a new album, Home, before and after, set for release in June. It will be the piano-pop luminary’s first new album since 2016’s Remember Us To Life. Along with the news is a lead single, “Becoming All Alone.”

Produced by John Congleton and co-produced by Spektor, Home is the singer’s eighth album and, according to a press release, it intentionally reaches back to her New York roots. This spring, she’ll play a special homecoming show at New York’s Carnegie Hall on April 11, plus select dates in Salt Lake City, Beaver Creek, and Denver.

Check out “Becoming All Alone” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Becoming All Alone”

02 “Up The Mountain”

03 “One Man’s Prayer’

04 “Raindrops”

05 “SugarMan”

06 “What Might Have Been”

07 “Spacetime Fairytale”

08 “Coin”

09 “Loveology”

10 “Through A Door”

Home, before and after is out 6/24 via Warner Records.