Earlier this month, IDK returned with his first new music of 2022 — a track called “Taco,” produced by Kaytranada. “Taco” was just the first preview of a whole EP-length collaboration with Kaytranada. It’s called Simple, and it’s out next Friday.

Ahead of Simple‘s arrival, IDK has shared another new track. This one, “Dog Food,” finds IDK teaming up with his frequent collaborator Denzel Curry. It’s a bleary yet dancey song, featuring an interpolation of Lil Wayne’s “Tha Block Is Hot” in the chorus.

Check it out below.

Simple is out 5/6.