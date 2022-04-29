IDK – “Dog Food” (Feat. Denzel Curry)

New Music April 29, 2022 10:01 AM By Ryan Leas
0

IDK – “Dog Food” (Feat. Denzel Curry)

New Music April 29, 2022 10:01 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Earlier this month, IDK returned with his first new music of 2022 — a track called “Taco,” produced by Kaytranada. “Taco” was just the first preview of a whole EP-length collaboration with Kaytranada. It’s called Simple, and it’s out next Friday.

Ahead of Simple‘s arrival, IDK has shared another new track. This one, “Dog Food,” finds IDK teaming up with his frequent collaborator Denzel Curry. It’s a bleary yet dancey song, featuring an interpolation of Lil Wayne’s “Tha Block Is Hot” in the chorus.

Check it out below.

Simple is out 5/6.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

T Bone Burnett Debuts New Audio Format That’s “The Pinnacle Of Recorded Sound” With Bob Dylan Re-Recordings

3 days ago 0

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For A Film)”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

4 days ago 0

Arcade Fire – “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest