The deep-voiced Long Beach R&B singer Givēon has become a star over the past few years, and he’s worked with big-time figures like Drake and Justin Bieber. Listening to his music, though, you might not know that Givēon has a lot to celebrate. Today, Givēon has followed “For Tonight,” the single he released back in September, with a new song called “Lie Again,” and it’s just as slow and downbeat as that song.

“Lie Again” is a slow and stately ballad produced by J. Cole collaborator Don Mills, and it finds Givēon in a Mario Winans “I Don’t Wanna Know” emotional space, crippled by the idea that his significant other might’ve been in love with other people before him: “Lie so sweet until I believe that it’s only been me to touch you.” In a press release, Givēon says, “‘Lie Again’ is a story about the internal war with oneself, battling the acceptance of the ugly truth, and the refusal to embrace the ghosts of your lover’s past.”

Director Adrian Martinez made a cool video for “Lie Again.” In one long shot, Givēon walks down the center of a late-night New York street as cars speed past him and streetlights strobe in time with the music. Check it out below.

“Lie Again” is out now on Epic. We’re still waiting on Givēon to announce his debut album, but it’s apparently on the way.