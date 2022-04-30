Almost Famous Musical Coming To Broadway

News April 30, 2022 12:05 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Almost Famous Musical Coming To Broadway

A musical adaptation of Almost Famous is coming to Broadway later this year. “It’s All Happening… Broadway 2022,” reads the stage production’s official website. According to Deadline, the musical will feature book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe, who wrote and directed the original 2000 film, and original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt, plus direction by Jeremy Herrin.

The Broadway adaptation of Almost Famous has been in the works since 2018. The film, starring Patrick Fugit, Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand, and more, is a fictionalized account of Crowe’s experience as a journalist with Rolling Stone in the ’70s. Crowe won an Oscar for it for Best Original Screenplay.

In other news, Kate Hudson — aka Almost Famous Band-Aid Penny Lane — has announced plans to release an album. Writing on social media earlier in the week, she said: “Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai.”

