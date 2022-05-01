The Locust Drummer Gabe Serbian Dead At 44

The Locust drummer Gabe Serbian has died at 44. “This world will miss Gabe as a friend, family member, musician, and artist,” reads a post on the band’s official Facebook page. “He will continue to live on in so many ways and through everyone he has connected with during his time with us. May 1st is his birthday, and we hope that you can find a way to celebrate his life.”

Serbian joined the San Diego band the Locust in 1998; he originally played guitar but moved over to drums in 2001. He performed on all three off the band’s full-lengths — their 1998 self-titled, 2003’s Plague Soundscapes, and 2007’s New Erections — as well as a number of EPs. The Locust’s 2003 song “Listen, The Mighty Ear Is Here” was included on our list of essential noise rock tracks.

Serbian also played in other bands like Dead Cross and Cattle Decapitation. “We are at a complete loss for words over the loss of our friend and a founding member Gabe Serbian’s passing,” the latter group wrote in a statement. “Its difficult to put into words the loss of someone who was such a talent and dear friend to so, so many. He was one of the real ones. We will miss you so much, Gabe.”

A memorial fund has been launched on GoFundMe, with all proceeds going to Serbian’s family.