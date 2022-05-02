Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach
Lana Del Rey has become close with the country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane. A couple months back, they were spotted singing a new LDR song together that was inspired by a story Lane told Del Rey, and Lane also co-wrote “Breaking Up Slowly” from Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Yesterday at Stagecoach Festival, Del Rey joined Lane during her set to perform two songs: the aforementioned “Breaking Up Slowly” and Lane’s own “Look Away.” Check out videos below.