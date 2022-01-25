Watch Lana Del Rey Sing New Song “Prettiest Girl In Country Music” With Nikki Lane & Sierra Ferrell

News January 25, 2022 3:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Euphoria wasn’t the only place you could hear a new Lana Del Rey song on Sunday. Del Rey made a guest appearance during country singer Nikki Lane’s show that night at Sam’s Town Point in Austin. Together with Sierra Ferrell, they performed a new LDR song called “Prettiest Girl In Country Music.” At the gig, Del Rey told the audience she wrote the song semi-spontaneously after Lane told her about an encounter with “an older gentleman.” Here’s what Lana told the audience:

Nikki told me a little story about him about he had a little meeting with her and he crept a little too close to her, and he said, “How does it feel to be the prettiest girl in country music?” and I was like, “Bleh!” So immediately I wrote a little chorus and then we expanded.

The results are pretty catchy, as you can hear for yourself below.

In other LDR news, she has been popping up in unexpected corners of social media this week. First, the US Army used a quote attributed to Del Rey in a tweet commemorating #SoldierSaturday: “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.” Then, in an apparent promotion for his imminent new album, Pusha T relaunched his Instagram account Monday with a photo of Lana’s face covered in white residue. Check out both those posts below while you pray for an LDR guest spot on the Pusha album.

