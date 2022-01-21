Lana Del Rey – “watercolor eyes”

Lana Del Rey only just released Blue Banisters, but she’s kept pretty busy since then. In addition to covering Father John Misty, last week LDR previewed a brand-new song called “watercolor eyes” in a trailer for HBO’s Euphoria, suggesting it would play on next Sunday’s episode. Now, the full “watercolor eyes,” produced by Drew Erickson and Nasri Atweh, is here and available to hear in full.

“Watercolor eyes” will be on a forthcoming Euphoria Season 2 soundtrack, set for release on February 25 via Interscope. No word on the other tracks, but a press release says “the forthcoming album will feature exclusive tracks designed to set the mood for new episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series Euphoria.”

Listen to “watercolor eyes” below.

The Euphoria Season 2 soundtrack is out 2/25 via Interscope.

