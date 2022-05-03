The Afghan Whigs – “The Getaway”
Back in February, the Afghan Whigs returned with their first new song in five years, “I’ll Make You See God.” Turns out that was a preview of the first Afghan Whigs album since 2017’s beloved In Spades. It’s called How Do You Burn? and it’s out in September.
A lot of recurring Afghan Whigs friends were involved in the new album. Greg Dulli’s frequent collaborator Mark Lanegan sang on two tracks, and provided the name How Do You Burn? Susan Marshall, who sang on the Whigs album 1965, guests on “Catch A Colt,” and Van Hunt (who’d previously toured with the Whigs and was on Do The Beast), appears on both “Jyja” and “Take Me There.” Marcy Mays, who sang on Gentlemen‘s “My Curse,” returns for “Domino And Jimmy” here.
Along with the announcement, the band have shared a new single called “The Getaway.” Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “I’ll Make You See God”
02 “The Getaway”
03 “Catch A Colt”
04 “Jyja”
05 “Please, Baby, Please”
06 “A Line Of Shots”
07 “Domino And Jimmy”
08 “Take Me There”
09 “Concealer”
10 “In Flames”
TOUR DATES:
05/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
05/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
05/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/18 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
05/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
05/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/17 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
07/23 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
07/24 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
07/28 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
07/29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar
07/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
08/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene
08/02 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
08/03 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
08/05 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Half House)
08/06 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert
08/08 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann
08/09 – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
08/10 – Lokeren, Belgium @ Lokersee Feesten
09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
09/12 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
09/14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
10/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
10/22 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Barceló
10/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo 2
10/25 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria
10/26 – Rome, Italy @ Largo
10/28 – Munich, Germany @ Freiheitshalle
10/29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F
10/30 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
11/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
11/02 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral
11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
11/06 – London, UK @ KOKO
How Do You Burn? is out 9/9 via Royal Cream/BMG. Pre-order it here.