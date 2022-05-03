Back in February, the Afghan Whigs returned with their first new song in five years, “I’ll Make You See God.” Turns out that was a preview of the first Afghan Whigs album since 2017’s beloved In Spades. It’s called How Do You Burn? and it’s out in September.

A lot of recurring Afghan Whigs friends were involved in the new album. Greg Dulli’s frequent collaborator Mark Lanegan sang on two tracks, and provided the name How Do You Burn? Susan Marshall, who sang on the Whigs album 1965, guests on “Catch A Colt,” and Van Hunt (who’d previously toured with the Whigs and was on Do The Beast), appears on both “Jyja” and “Take Me There.” Marcy Mays, who sang on Gentlemen‘s “My Curse,” returns for “Domino And Jimmy” here.

Along with the announcement, the band have shared a new single called “The Getaway.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’ll Make You See God”

02 “The Getaway”

03 “Catch A Colt”

04 “Jyja”

05 “Please, Baby, Please”

06 “A Line Of Shots”

07 “Domino And Jimmy”

08 “Take Me There”

09 “Concealer”

10 “In Flames”

TOUR DATES:

05/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

05/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

05/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/18 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

05/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/17 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

07/23 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

07/24 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

07/28 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

07/29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

07/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

08/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene

08/02 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

08/03 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

08/05 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Half House)

08/06 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert

08/08 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann

08/09 – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

08/10 – Lokeren, Belgium @ Lokersee Feesten

09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

09/12 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

09/14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

10/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

10/22 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Barceló

10/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo 2

10/25 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria

10/26 – Rome, Italy @ Largo

10/28 – Munich, Germany @ Freiheitshalle

10/29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F

10/30 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

11/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

11/02 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral

11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

11/06 – London, UK @ KOKO

How Do You Burn? is out 9/9 via Royal Cream/BMG. Pre-order it here.