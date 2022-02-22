The Afghan Whigs – “I’ll Make You See God”
The Afghan Whigs are back with a new single, “I’ll Make You See God,” their first track in five years since the release of In Spades. It’s also the first song the band has released since their guitarist Dave Rosser passed away in 2017. Since then, band leader Greg Dulli released a solo album that was written while processing his death.
Dulli describes the Afghan Whigs’ new single as “one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done” and that “it was written and performed on sheer adrenalin.” The song will also be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Playstation game Gran Turismo 7. Check it and some tour dates out below.
TOUR DATES:
05/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
05/12 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
05/13 Orlando, FL @ The Social
05/14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/15 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/17 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/18 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
05/20 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
05/22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
05/24 Pittsburgh, PA @Mr Smalls Theatre
05/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
“I’ll Make You See God” is out now via Royal Cream/BMG.