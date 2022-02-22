The Afghan Whigs are back with a new single, “I’ll Make You See God,” their first track in five years since the release of In Spades. It’s also the first song the band has released since their guitarist Dave Rosser passed away in 2017. Since then, band leader Greg Dulli released a solo album that was written while processing his death.

Dulli describes the Afghan Whigs’ new single as “one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done” and that “it was written and performed on sheer adrenalin.” The song will also be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Playstation game Gran Turismo 7. Check it and some tour dates out below.

TOUR DATES:

05/11 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

05/12 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

05/13 Orlando, FL @ The Social

05/14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/15 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/17 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/18 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

05/20 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

05/24 Pittsburgh, PA @Mr Smalls Theatre

05/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

“I’ll Make You See God” is out now via Royal Cream/BMG.