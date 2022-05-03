Way back in November, Ought announced they’d broken up, while Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy announced they’d formed a new band called Cola with U.S. Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. Over the last several months, they’ve been rolling out their debut album Deep In View. So far, they’ve shared singles “Blank Curtain,” “So Excited,” and “Water Table.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Cola’s latest is called “Degree.” Here’s what the band had to say about it:

Darcy: The character in “Degree” is cycling in and out of these dreamscape states (movie theater, meditation, etc) and then trying to catch up to something in their day to day life. I picture what it feels like running to catch the bus when you’re in a daze and suddenly have to sprint. Stidworthy: “Degree” is based on a 2-step kinda track I produced while trying to do the fabled and well-trodden path of using guitars in electronic music. I came up with this psych-drenched outro that I really enjoyed so I decided to base a song around that chord progression. Cartwright: I wanted the beat to feel like the opening and closing of a mechanical valve. The guitar riff supplies this relentless propulsion and I thought that the drums should act as a stiff regulator: aggressively blocking, then releasing the heavy flow that comes pouring out of the guitar.

Deep In View is out 5/20 via Fire Talk.