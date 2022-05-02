The Columbus alt-pop duo Damn The Witch Siren have been hustling hard for years, and it seems to be paying off for them. The band is all over Poser, Ori Segev and Noah Dixon’s feature film set in the Columbus music scene, which premiered at Tribeca last fall and is seeing release this year through Oscilloscope. Members Bobbi Kitten and Z-Wolf appear in the movie as themselves, and Damn The Witch Siren’s music is prominent in the soundtrack. Poser led to another big acting role for Kitten in Mad Men actor John Slattery’s new movie Maggie Moore(s) alongside Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, and she’s one of the many contenders who’ve auditioned to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic.

Amidst all this Hollywood business, Damn The Witch Siren have a new album coming out this summer. It’s called Gold Magic, and its lead single “Vulture Culture” is out now. The song is a synth-powered pop track with a lot of momentum in its sweeping two-chord foundation, topped off by a big, commanding vocal performance from Kitten. She also directed the video, a commentary on social media’s toxic effects set at a house party with a disco ball. “The culture is sick!” she sings on the chorus. “Get me out of it.” Watch below.

Gold Magic is out 7/29 on Baddest Bitch Records. Damn The Witch Siren will play their first show in two years 6/4 at Newport Music Hall in Columbus.