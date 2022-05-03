Florist – “Spring In Hours”

Florist – “Spring In Hours”

Carl Solether

New Music May 3, 2022 10:11 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Just about a month ago, Florist returned with the announcement of a new self-titled album due out at the end of July. At the time, they also shared lead single “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning).” Today, they’re back with another.

Florist’s latest is called “Spring In Hours.” “‘Spring In Hours’ is a love song for cycles, seasons, growth, bugs, flowers, friendship, all the atoms in the universe, the chaos that created us, and the void which everything returns to,” Emily Sprague said in a statement. “Musically for Florist, it’s our collaboration as a group in full spectrum. We arranged, played, produced, and recorded the song ourselves. Often at night alongside the crickets you can hear playing along.”

Florist is out 7/29 via Double Double Whammy.

Ryan Leas Staff

