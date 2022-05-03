Pink Mountaintops – “Nikki Go Sudden”

New Music May 3, 2022

On May 6, Pink Mountaintops (aka the side project of Black Mountain’s Stephen McBean) will release their new album Peacock Pools. We’ve heard “Lights Of The City” and the opening track of Peacock Pools — a cover of Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown.” Now, we’re getting another track, “Nikki Go Sudden.”

As evidenced by its title, “Nikko Go Sudden” pays homage to the late English singer/songwriter Nikki Sudden, who founded the post-punk band Swell Maps and died of a heart attack in 2006. “I wrote that song just after Nikki Sudden died, a tribute to a fallen-rogue unsung hero who existed in his own weird outsider world,” McBean says of “Nikki Go Sudden,” which also has a visualizer.

Watch and listen below.

Peacock Pools is out 5/6 on ATO Records.

