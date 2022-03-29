Pink Mountaintops – “Nervous Breakdown” (Black Flag Cover)

Laura Pleasants

New Music March 29, 2022 10:28 AM By Ryan Leas
New Music March 29, 2022 10:28 AM By Ryan Leas
In February, Stephen McBean announced Peacock Pools, the first new Pink Mountaintops album in eight years. At the time, he also shared lead single “Lights Of The City.” Today, he’s back with another.

McBean’s returned with the opening track of Peacock Pools, which also happens to be a cover of Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown.” “Steven McDonald used to always play a disco version of that bassline to annoy [Black Flag co-founder] Keith Morris when they were sound-checking for OFF!, and it ended up fitting perfectly with the demo I’d made,” McBean said in a statement. Morris also added a comment in support of the cover: “Great job taking a song that’s been beaten to death by numerous punker dunkers and turning it into your own song! BRAVO!!!!”

Check it out below.

Peacock Pools is out 5/6 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.

