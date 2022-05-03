Right now, heroically economical Californian pop-punk beasts Joyce Manor are on tour with the Story So Far, Mom Jeans, and Microwave. Next month, Joyce Manor will release their new 17-minute album 40 Oz. To Fresno, which they recorded with Beck/Elliott Smith collaborator Rob Schnapf. Joyce Manor have already shared first single “Gotta Let It Go,” which rocks super fucking hard. Today, the band drops another new one called “Don’t Try,” and it’s another real rocker.

“Don’t Try” lasts all of 100 seconds. It’s a surging, emotive sugar-rush with a big, heartfelt chorus that keeps coming back: “Sometimes! I feel! So faaaaar! Away! I missed you! So much today!” I can already close my eyes and envision the singalongs. It’s crazy how this band, working within such a consciously limited palate, keeps finding ways to keep their whole attack fresh. “Don’t Try” is a great song, and you can hear it below.

40 Oz. To Fresno is out 6/10 on Epitaph.