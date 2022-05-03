Watch Daniel Radcliffe As Weird Al Yankovic In The Trailer For New Biopic Weird

In January we learned Daniel Radcliffe, one-time Harry Potter star and lifelong practitioner of verbal acrobatics, would be starring as accordion-wielding pop parodist Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In February, we got our first glimpse of Radcliffe in costume.

Now we get to see him inhabit the Yankovic character in the movie trailer. There’s a fight scene, performance footage, and a dramatic moment when Radcliffe-as-Yankovic asks, “Anyone got an accordion?” Watch it below and, per Weird Al’s instructions, get psyched.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel this fall, and I want to know who’s playing Coolio.