Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

Kendrick Lamar, aka oklama, announced his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers 15 days ago. At the time, we learned the album, Kendrick’s final release for Top Dawg Entertainment, would be out May 13. Until today, Kendrick and his team have not revealed any further information about the project since then. However, one huge detail may have just surfaced: It looks like this might be a double album.

When Kendrick announced the album, the press release at oklama.com indicated that “all factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.” As of today, there’s a new post at oklama.com featuring the above photo of a book and two burned CDs. The cover of the book has Kendrick’s name and the new album title. One disc has “MORALE” and “MASTER COPY” scrawled in Sharpie. The other has “STEPPERS” and “MASTER COPY.” Implication: double LP! Friends, get ready to enjoy not one but two discs’ worth of new Kendrick Lamar music. And also maybe a book?

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out 5/13 on pgLang/Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope.