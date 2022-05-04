The Florida power-pop/emo band Camp Trash impressed me with their debut EP Downtiming last year, and now they’re ready to follow it up with a full-length. The group’s first album The Long Way, The Slow Way is set for release at the top of July. It features last year’s single “Weird Florida” as well as another new track out today.

Camp Trash’s latest, “Let It Ride,” is an ultra-poppy guitar banger about getting over your neuroses, cutting yourself some slack, and enjoying life while you still can: “My best I guess, ‘no excuses and no regrets’/ Keep no record of wrong or the money I spent/ Always waking up feeling out of time/ Learn to give it a rest, let it ride.” Below, watch the song’s music video, shot by Aaron Oberdick and edited by Bob Sweeny and Anthony Alessandrini. (Full disclosure, Camp Trash guitarist Keegan Bradford is a contributor to Stereogum.)

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mind Yr Own”

02 “Pursuit”

03 “Weird Florida”

04 “Another Harsh Toyotathon”

05 “Enough Explaining”

06 “Poured Out”

07 “Lake Erie Boys”

08 “Let It Ride”

09 “Soft”

10 “Church Bells”

11 “Riley”

12 “Feel Something”

The Long Way, The Slow Way is out 7/1 on Count Your Lucky Stars. Pre-order it here.