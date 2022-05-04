Preview Beach House’s Score For Netflix Film Along For The Ride

David Belisle

News May 4, 2022 10:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Preview Beach House’s Score For Netflix Film Along For The Ride

David Belisle

News May 4, 2022 10:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, we found out that Beach House would be scoring their first feature film, a teen romance called Along For The Ride. The movie debuts on Netflix at the end of the week, and today a clip from it has been released that showcases Beach House’s score. Director Sofia Alvarez — who, just like the duo, is from Baltimore — had this to say in a statement (via Pitchfork):

Along For The Ride is a movie about teenage insomniacs with much of the action taking place at night. Beach House’s dream pop sound is so lucid and nostalgic with an emotional current that buzzes through your body while you listen to it—all things, I was hoping, the movie would evoke as well. It felt like such a perfect fit to me that I would have been devastated if they had not wanted to work on it. Thankfully, they watched an early cut of the film and loved it, allowing me to breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Here’s the clip:

There are no plans to release a soundtrack of Beach House’s score for the film.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

1 day ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest