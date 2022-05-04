Preview Beach House’s Score For Netflix Film Along For The Ride

Last month, we found out that Beach House would be scoring their first feature film, a teen romance called Along For The Ride. The movie debuts on Netflix at the end of the week, and today a clip from it has been released that showcases Beach House’s score. Director Sofia Alvarez — who, just like the duo, is from Baltimore — had this to say in a statement (via Pitchfork):

Along For The Ride is a movie about teenage insomniacs with much of the action taking place at night. Beach House’s dream pop sound is so lucid and nostalgic with an emotional current that buzzes through your body while you listen to it—all things, I was hoping, the movie would evoke as well. It felt like such a perfect fit to me that I would have been devastated if they had not wanted to work on it. Thankfully, they watched an early cut of the film and loved it, allowing me to breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Here’s the clip:

There are no plans to release a soundtrack of Beach House’s score for the film.