Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison In Stabbing Death Of Homeless Man
Last month, nearly five years after his initial arrest, rapper the Kidd Creole, born Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of John Jolly, a homeless man whose approach Glover had interpreted as a sexual advance. Glover — a founding member of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, and the brother of Furious Five member Melle Mel — has now been sentenced. According to TMZ, he’s facing 16 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision — not necessarily a life sentence for a 62-year-old, but close to it.