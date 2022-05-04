Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison In Stabbing Death Of Homeless Man

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

News May 4, 2022 2:52 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison In Stabbing Death Of Homeless Man

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

News May 4, 2022 2:52 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Last month, nearly five years after his initial arrest, rapper the Kidd Creole, born Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of John Jolly, a homeless man whose approach Glover had interpreted as a sexual advance. Glover — a founding member of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, and the brother of Furious Five member Melle Mel — has now been sentenced. According to TMZ, he’s facing 16 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision — not necessarily a life sentence for a 62-year-old, but close to it.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

1 day ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest