Janelle Monáe To Play Josephine Baker In New A24 Series

Dimitrios Kambouris

News May 4, 2022 4:11 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Janelle Monáe To Play Josephine Baker In New A24 Series

Dimitrios Kambouris

News May 4, 2022 4:11 PM By Ryan Leas
0

For some time now, Janelle Monáe has been as much an actor as a musician — if not even more so. Monáe is keeping busy in that realm, co-starring in the upcoming Knives Out sequel. Today brought news of another big project for them. Monáe will play the legendary Josephine Baker in a new series from A24.

As Deadline reports, A24 — who have previously ventured into TV with Euphoria and Ramy — have put together a new show called De La Resistance. The drama will be about Baker’s life as an entertainer, but also her time as a spy for the Allies during World War II, and the French resistance’s role in defeating the Nazis.

Monáe is also credited as a producer under Wondaland. The show was created by Jennifer Yale, who has worked on See, Outlander, and Underground; Yale will also serve as showrunner. De La Resistance doesn’t have a home yet, so we’ll have to wait until A24 lands it at a streaming platform for more release details.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

1 day ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest