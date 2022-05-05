The New Orleans duo Lawn released their last album, Johnny, back in 2020. We were into that one, so it’s good news that Lawn have returned to announce an EP called Bigger Sprout. It’s out in July.

Along with the announcement, they’ve shared opening track “Down.” Here’s what Mac Folger had to say about it:

“Down” is a song about romanticizing your place and time, and struggling to move on from these things. There is a certain risk to being overly sentimental about the past, which makes it harder to find joy in the chapters of life. Sometimes — in between life milestones — there can be a weird middle zone of uncertainty and anxiety. This may come from weighing the benefits of staying in your comfort zone against trying to find fulfillment through new challenges. “Down” is a love letter to a feeling I needed to let go of before making strides to get my life together.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Down”

02 “Medicine Forever”

03 “Running My Luck”

04 “Night Life”

05 “Sweet”

06 “Prefect”

07 “Familiar”

Bigger Sprout is out 7/15 via Born Yesterday. Pre-order it here.