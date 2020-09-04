Lawn’s New Album Johnny Is Some Good Old-Fashioned Jangly, Jittery, Guitar-Powered Indie Rock

I hear you’re in the market for some indie rock! Have you considered Johnny, the new LP from New Orleans trio Lawn? Let me see if I can pique your interest here.

This nifty little record hopscotches across reference points with aplomb, evoking Nap Eyes and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever one moment, Parquet Courts and Omni the next. Or, you know, fill in all the older bands that inspired those current greats. You get the idea: There are jangly guitars and jittery rhythms and competent, idiosyncratic vocals, all held together by skillful songwriting. And despite everyone involved clearly knowing what they’re doing, you can tell it’s a labor of love from folks who have no expectation of taking over the world.

Stream Johnny below, or, maybe even purchase it because it’s Bandcamp day after all.

<a href="http://communityrecords.bandcamp.com/album/lawn-johnny" target="_blank">Lawn – Johnny by Community Records</a>

Johnny is out now on Community Records. Buy it here.