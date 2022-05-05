The LA producer and saxophonist Sam Gendel is one of those jazz guys who has garnered respect within the jazz bubble but has managed to break out of it, too, partially through his inventive modern approach to the genre and partially by doing stuff like covering “Old Town Road” and collaborating with Vampire Weekend. He’s following up last year’s 52-track album Fresh Bread with another mammoth collection called SUPERSTORE next month, and today he’s sharing three of its 34 songs.

The 59-second keyboard journey “Blueblackred” is more like an interlude or an introduction to “Gu Shi,” a collaboration with fellow polymath Blake Mills built around Mills’ extremely funky synth guitar groove. And then there’s “La Guerra Di Piero,” a spliced-up Southwestern acoustic exercise that reminds me of Prefuse 73. All of these songs are very cool vibe-oriented instrumentals that don’t slouch on technique. Listen below.

<a href="https://samgendel.bandcamp.com/album/superstore-2">SUPERSTORE by Sam Gendel</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sx Mrnng”

02 “Blueblackred

03 “Gu Shi

04 “LAX Tunnel

05 “MFV

06 “Foothammer

07 “Blue in Green

08 “Alors

09 “MMTTAA”

10 “Cans”

11 “Loop 53”

12 “Two-Tone”

13 “Sustain_02”

14 “Pi_1”

15 “La Guerra Di Piero”

16 “My <3 Sing" 17 "Suzuki Mini" 18 "Quad" 19 "Sx Ftrnn" 20 "Ggoonngg" 21 "Pi_2" 22 "Pan" 23 "Wave-Mini" 24 "Pinwheel" 25 "Otramusica" 26 "Saiko" 27 "Rolo" 28 "Sequoia Sam" 29 "Squid" 30 "Valley Park" 31 "Cats Is Sad" 32 "Surfside" 33 "Suzuki Mini 2" 34 "Sx Nght" SUPERSTORE is out 6/10 on Leaving. Pre-order it here.