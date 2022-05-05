Harry Styles Tour Includes 10 Shows Each In NY & LA — Plus Multiple Nights In Toronto, Austin, Chicago

0

Harry Styles Tour Includes 10 Shows Each In NY & LA — Plus Multiple Nights In Toronto, Austin, Chicago

News May 5, 2022 4:15 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Harry Styles is currently in the midst of promoting his new album Harry’s House, due out in a couple weeks. (We also recently got a first look at his starring role in Olivia Wilde’s forthcoming Don’t Worry Darling.) Now, he’s announced a tour in support of it. He’d already announced a release show on Long Island with $25 tickets, but now there’s a whole lot more afoot: the 32-date Love On Tour.

Notably, the Love On tour is built around a series of pretty significant residencies. In fact, all those dates are split amongst only five cities. Toronto gets two shows, Austin and Chicago each get five. Styles is really hunkering down in LA and New York, performing a whopping 10 nights in each city. Blood Orange is the opener for all the NYC dates, and Ben Harper for the LA shows. (No disrespect to Ben Harper, but how in the fuck is he opening 10 Harry Styles shows in the year of our lord 2022?)

General onsale begins Thursday 5/26 at 12PM local time. You can get tickets here and check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
08/15 –Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^
08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^
08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
09/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
09/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
10/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center is Harry’s House~
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
10/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center is Harry’s House#
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

^Madi Diaz
*Blood Orange
~Gabriels
#Jessie Ware
+Ben Harper

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

more from News

