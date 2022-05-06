The Philly hardcore band Nine Of Swords announced BEYOND THE SWORDS, their first album in six years, by sharing its incendiary opener “WITH HELP.” Today they’re back with the album’s second track, an equally furious two-minute stomper called “THE PAVEMENT.” The song’s crushing power-chord riffage and rapid-fire drum action edge up against crossover thrash, but it’s ultimately so chunky and heavy in a way that scans as straightforward hardcore aggression. Spend a blistering, bludgeoning two minutes with it below.

<a href="https://thenineofswords.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-the-swords-2">BEYOND THE SWORDS by nine of swords</a>

BEYOND THE SWORDS is out 6/3 on Quiet Year.