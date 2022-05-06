Alexandra Drewchin, the pop experimentalist who records as Eartheater, has been making big moves lately. Last year, she was in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show. She’s also apparently got a Grimes collaboration that’s coming out at some point. Today, Eartheater has followed her 2021 single “Scripture” with a new one called “Mitosis.”

“Mitosis” is a heady art-pop track built on a rave-ready synth riff and a nervous, itchy beat. Eartheater’s vocals on the track go back and forth between multi-tracked chants and misty murmurs, and her lyrics are just about impossible to make out. It’s a disorienting but inviting track that reminds me of something that Arca might do. Eartheater co-produced the track with regular collaborator Sega Bodega. In the video, she appears seemingly nude, with snails crawling all over her. Check it out below.

“Mitosis” is out now on Eartheater’s own Chemical X label.