Eartheater – “Mitosis”

New Music May 6, 2022 9:15 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Eartheater – “Mitosis”

New Music May 6, 2022 9:15 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Alexandra Drewchin, the pop experimentalist who records as Eartheater, has been making big moves lately. Last year, she was in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show. She’s also apparently got a Grimes collaboration that’s coming out at some point. Today, Eartheater has followed her 2021 single “Scripture” with a new one called “Mitosis.”

“Mitosis” is a heady art-pop track built on a rave-ready synth riff and a nervous, itchy beat. Eartheater’s vocals on the track go back and forth between multi-tracked chants and misty murmurs, and her lyrics are just about impossible to make out. It’s a disorienting but inviting track that reminds me of something that Arca might do. Eartheater co-produced the track with regular collaborator Sega Bodega. In the video, she appears seemingly nude, with snails crawling all over her. Check it out below.

“Mitosis” is out now on Eartheater’s own Chemical X label.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Eartheater – “Mitosis”

24 hours ago 0

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

4 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Hanson’s “MMMBop”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest