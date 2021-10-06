Eartheater – “Scripture”

A year ago, Alexandra Drewchin, the impossible-to-categorize musician who records under the name Eartheater, released her album Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin. Since then, Eartheater has had a whole lot going on. Grimes has been teasing an Eartheater collab on her mysterious forthcoming album. Eartheater also recently appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, which is a pretty big look for a relatively experimental musician. And today, Eartheater has released a new track.

If you are an extremely fashionable person, then you may have already heard Eartheater’s new single “Scripture”; it was part of the soundtrack of Proenza Schouler’s New York Fashion Week show last month. But today, Eartheater has shared a tightened-up version of “Scripture” with the rest of us schlubs. It’s a twinkling, sputtering jam that somehow evokes trap and industrial and dream-pop all at once. If you’re going to throw a late-night dance party in an abandoned cathedral anytime soon — and really, please, do that — then “Scripture” should immediately go on your playlist. Check it out below.

“Scripture” is out now on Eartheater’s own label Chemical X.