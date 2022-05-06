Lorde Speaks About Abortion Rights Onstage In Los Angeles

Earlier this week, the world learned of an impending Supreme Court decision that will overturn Roe Vs. Wade and essentially end the right to an abortion in America. Since then, artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Halsey have spoken up about the need for abortion rights. Right now, Lorde is on tour in North America, and when she played Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last night, she added her voice to the chorus.

Between songs at the Shrine last night, Lorde brought up abortion rights, a little awkwardly, in the middle of a whole spiel about the importance of using your body to understand your own emotions. Here’s what she said: “Like so many of you, I’ve been sickened and heartbroken this week by the news that there are some people who think that our bodies are not our own. And I still don’t have the words to talk about this with you. It’s so big and so heavy. I think it’s OK to freeze for a little bit, and then you reengage.” You can watch the moment below.

Lorde discusses the recent SCOTUS decision draft on abortion & Roe v. Wade before performing Hard Feelings at her Los Angeles concert. “Our bodies don’t lie.” pic.twitter.com/u3ia4lhMQL — Mittie Golding (@MittieGolding) May 6, 2022

Our Democratic leadership seems stuck in the “freeze for a little bit” stage.