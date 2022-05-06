LA hardcore greats Terror are an institution within their genre. Very few hardcore bands last more than an album or two, but Terror have been around for decades, cranking out brutal and elemental stompers and never losing their focus or coasting on past glories. More than a decade ago, they called themselves the Keepers Of The Faith. It was true then, and it’s true now. Today, they’ve got a new album, and it rips.

The new Terror LP Pain Into Power follows up 2018’s Total Retaliation, and it marks the band’s reunion with original guitarist Todd Jones, who left Terror in 2004 to start his own brutal institution Nails. Jones produced Pain Into Power, and he also played on it. It’s not really clear that Terror needed a shot in the arm, but Jones coming back into the fold has given them one anyway.

There are a lot of big, important albums out today, but I would heartily recommend giving Terror at least 18 minutes of your time, since that’s all it takes to get through Pain Into Power. It’s a lean, mean album that never loses steam. A few guests show up on different tracks: Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, Year Of The Knife’s Madison Watkins, Initiate’s Crystal Pak. We’ve already posted “Can’t Help But Hate,” “Boundless Contempt,” and the title track, and now you can stream the whole album below.

<a href="https://purenoise.bandcamp.com/album/pain-into-power">Pain Into Power by Terror</a>

Pain Into Power is out now on Pure Noise.